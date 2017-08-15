Authorities: Couple Forced Teen To Take Drugs, Work As Prostitute

August 15, 2017 4:17 PM
Filed Under: Mount Holly

MOUNT HOLLY, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey couple lured a 17-year-old girl to a motel for a babysitting job then forced her to take drugs and work as a prostitute for 10 days, state authorities said.

Christopher White, 19, and Adria Regn, 28, face numerous charges, including human trafficking of a minor, the state Attorney General’s office said in Monday indictment that was made public Tuesday.

Authorities said the pair lured the teen to a motel room in October, asking her to babysit Regn’s two young children. But they instead allegedly gave her methamphetamine and marijuana and told her she needed to work as an escort. She was told Regn’s children would end up on the street if she refused, police said.

Prosecutor’s Office: Woman Confesses Attempting To Poison Grandmother With Antifreeze

The pair forced the teen to have sex with several men each day and threatened to beat her if she ran off, officials said. The girl eventually escaped after the two fell asleep.

White and Regn are being represented by public defenders who declined to comment.

Attorney General Christopher Porrino called the case “especially heartbreaking” in a statement Tuesday.

The couple has been detained at the Burlington County Jail since their arrest in May.

(Copyright 2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Cape May Deck Eats Getaway
Eclipse 2017
#CBS3Summerfest

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch