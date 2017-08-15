New Program At CHOP Aiming To Reduce Repeat Teen Pregnancies

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –– A new program at Children’s Hospital aims to reduce repeat teen pregnancies.

The CDC says nearly one in five teen births involve teenagers who are already mothers.

Children’s Hospital is using a March of Dimes grant of just under $30,000 to fund a pilot program that screens and counsels teen mothers at the time they bring their newborns in for care — asking them questions about their own mental health and contraceptive needs.

“It’s a lot of work to be a mother,” said Dr. Emily Gregory, a pediatrician at CHOP’s Karabots Pediatric Care center in West Philadelphia. “And especially if you have other competing demands, you don’t necessarily get to all of the things you need to do to take care of yourself as well.  So we just want to make that it’s easier for them by giving them care at a place that they already are.”

The program will use the electronic health records to remind clinicians to ask teen moms about their own health, in addition to their baby’s.

