Pantone Creates ‘Purple Rain’ Hue To Honor Prince

August 15, 2017 8:10 AM
Filed Under: Prince, Talkers

NEW YORK (AP) — A shade of purple named for the late superstar Prince was announced Monday by the icon’s estate.

The “Purple Rain” hue created by the Pantone Color Institute was dubbed “Love Symbol #2,” paying tribute to his custom Yamaha piano and the squiggly graphic Prince began using as his name in 1993 in a testy battle with Warner Bros. Records over ownership of some of his biggest hits. He switched back to Prince as a name in 2000 after his Warner contract expired.

‘Deadpool 2’ Stunt Person Dead After On-Set Accident 

Prince died in April 2016 at age 57 of an opioid overdose, according to authorities.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Cape May Deck Eats Getaway
Eclipse 2017
#CBS3Summerfest

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch