Lawyer: Day Care Owner Accused Of Sex Assault Is Innocent

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The lawyer for a man accused of sexually assaulting two children at a day care he runs in Philadelphia says his client is completely innocent.
Fifty-three-year-old Duncan Round, of Medford Lakes, New Jersey, is charged with rape, sexual assault and other offenses.
Attorney Brad V. Shuttleworth says Round passed a polygraph test about the charges last week and is innocent.
A preliminary hearing set for Tuesday has been rescheduled for Aug. 30.
Day Care Center Where 2 Children Allegedly Sexually Assaulted Shut Down Permanently
Round owns Sprouts day care.
Human Services officials interviewed a boy and a girl, who are both 5 years old, after receiving a tip on July 25. Police conducted a search of the center and say they found evidence of the abuse.
The day care has been shut down, and Round has been released on bail.
