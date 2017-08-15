DEVELOPING: Another Bill Cosby Lawyer Seeks To Step Down From Defense Team

Lawyer: Day Care Owner Accused Of Sex Assault Is Innocent

August 15, 2017 3:08 PM
Filed Under: Duncan Round

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The lawyer for a man accused of sexually assaulting two children at a day care he runs in Philadelphia says his client is completely innocent.

duncan round Lawyer: Day Care Owner Accused Of Sex Assault Is InnocentFifty-three-year-old Duncan Round, of Medford Lakes, New Jersey, is charged with rape, sexual assault and other offenses.

Attorney Brad V. Shuttleworth says Round passed a polygraph test about the charges last week and is innocent.

A preliminary hearing set for Tuesday has been rescheduled for Aug. 30.

Day Care Center Where 2 Children Allegedly Sexually Assaulted Shut Down Permanently

Round owns Sprouts day care.

Human Services officials interviewed a boy and a girl, who are both 5 years old, after receiving a tip on July 25. Police conducted a search of the center and say they found evidence of the abuse.

The day care has been shut down, and Round has been released on bail.

