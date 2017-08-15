New Kid Friendly Cold Pack Is Providing Quicker Treatment In The Emergency Room

August 15, 2017 9:45 PM By Lynne Adkins
Filed Under: Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, Emergency Room

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A kid friendly cold pack is helping local children get faster treatment in the emergency room.

A 2-inch long device that looks like a bee with vibrating wings holds a small cold pack. It is designed to make kids smile while easing their pain when they need an IV placed.

Deb Potts is the Nurse Manager of the Emergency Department at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.

ALSO READ: Solar Eclipse Myths And Superstitions

She says its much faster than the traditional method to reduce pain which would normally take about 30 minutes to take effect.

“We think it is better than topical Lidocaine cream because of its quick onset, 45 seconds,” she said. “So a clinician can insert an IV at least 30-minutes sooner than the standard of care and that makes a difference in a busy environment.”

At first she was concerned the kids would be scared by the bug-like device, but they love it she said.

More from Lynne Adkins
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Cape May Deck Eats Getaway
Eclipse 2017
#CBS3Summerfest

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch