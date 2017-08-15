New Kid Friendly Cold Pack Is Providing Quicker Treatment In The Emergency Room

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A kid friendly cold pack is helping local children get faster treatment in the emergency room.
A 2-inch long device that looks like a bee with vibrating wings holds a small cold pack. It is designed to make kids smile while easing their pain when they need an IV placed.
Deb Potts is the Nurse Manager of the Emergency Department at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.
She says its much faster than the traditional method to reduce pain which would normally take about 30 minutes to take effect.
“We think it is better than topical Lidocaine cream because of its quick onset, 45 seconds,” she said. “So a clinician can insert an IV at least 30-minutes sooner than the standard of care and that makes a difference in a busy environment.”
At first she was concerned the kids would be scared by the bug-like device, but they love it she said.