Ex-Nursery School Worker Gets Prison Term For Child Porn

August 15, 2017 6:18 PM
Filed Under: child porn

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — A former New Jersey nursery school worker and summer camp counselor who admitted downloading multiple child porn videos and images has been sentenced to more than eight years in federal prison.

James Paroline also will have to serve 10 years of supervised release under the sentence imposed Tuesday. The 28-year-old Red Bank man had pleaded guilty to receiving child porn.

Federal prosecutors say Paroline downloaded videos and images from an online bulletin board and website dedicated to advertising and distributing child porn in 2015.

Authorities have said they traced the items back to Paroline’s home, where they found numerous child porn images and videos on computer equipment he owned.

