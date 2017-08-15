Eagles Cut Ryan Mathews, Who Was Cleared To Play

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Eagles released running back Ryan Mathews on Tuesday.
Mathews, 29, was medically cleared to play and having his surgically repaired neck examined, allowing for his release.
The Eagles save $4 million by releasing the veteran running back. With LeGarrette Blount, Darren Sproles, Wendell Smallwood, and Donnel Pumphrey on the roster, the Eagles have plenty of running back depth.
Mathews had 155 carries for 661 yards and eight touchdowns in 13 games last season. In 2015, Mathews carried the ball 106 times for 539 yards and six touchdowns.