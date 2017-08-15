NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Eagles Cut Ryan Mathews, Who Was Cleared To Play

August 15, 2017 11:43 AM
Filed Under: Eagles
ryan mathews td
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - NOVEMBER 06: Ryan Mathews #24 of the Philadelphia Eagles scores a touchdown against the New York Giants during the second quarter of the game at MetLife Stadium on November 6, 2016 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Eagles released running back Ryan Mathews on Tuesday.

Mathews, 29, was medically cleared to play and having his surgically repaired neck examined, allowing for his release.

The Eagles save $4 million by releasing the veteran running back. With LeGarrette Blount, Darren Sproles, Wendell Smallwood, and Donnel Pumphrey on the roster, the Eagles have plenty of running back depth.

Mathews had 155 carries for 661 yards and eight touchdowns in 13 games last season. In 2015, Mathews carried the ball 106 times for 539 yards and six touchdowns.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Cape May Deck Eats Getaway
Eclipse 2017
#CBS3Summerfest

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch