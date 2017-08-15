Portland Dog Owner Under Fire For Exercise Technique

PORTLAND, Ore. (CBS) — A dog owner in Oregon is under fire for the way he walks his dogs.
An eyewitness captured video of Denes Balazs walking his two dogs, Jasmin and Sultan, dragging behind the two canines: tires tied to a specialized harness.
One of those tires weighs about five pounds, the other around 10 to 15.
Critics are calling it abuse, but Balazs says it is just much-needed exercise for his very energetic dogs.
“It’s an awesome way to add extra benefits to the walk,” said Balazs. “If you take them out for a half a mile, mile walk, they would be rather disappointed.”
Dog owners are divided over this technique. Some say it helps dogs with behavioral problems like aggression.
Opponents of the method say it can lead to muscle strains and other health issues.