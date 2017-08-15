New Bill Would Help More Veterans Exposed To Agent Orange

PEMBERTON, N.J. (CBS)— Congressman Tom MacArthur (R-NJ) announced a bill to help more veterans who served along the Korean Demilitarized Zone on Tuesday at the American Legion Post in Pemberton.
H.R.3605 – Fairness for Korean DMZ Veterans Act of 2017 makes more veterans exposed to Agent Orange eligible for benefits from the Department of Veterans Affairs.
While the Korean War ended in an armistice in 1953 conflicts remained along the DMZ and escalated in the late 1960s.
Currently, the VA presumes that veterans who served along the DMZ between April 1, 1968 and August 31, 1971 were exposed to Agent Orange.
McArthur’s Bill extended the presumptive period to begin 6 months earlier which he estimates could help between 1,000 and 1,5000 DMZ vets to get benefits.