Police: Man Wanted For Urinating On Synagogue

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a man they say urinated in front of the doors of a synagogue in the Somerton section of Philadelphia.
The incident happened at 12:30 a.m. Sunday at the Congregation Beth Solomon at 198 Tomlinson Rd.
Police say the man approached the front doors of the synagogue, made an obscene gesture in the direction of a camera, and then proceeded to urinate on the walls and sidewalk in front of the synagogue’s doors.
Authorities say he then got into the passenger seat of a white four-door sedan and fled the scene.
The suspect is described as a 20-year-old man, with a thin build, light complexion, short beard, black hair, and wearing a white shirt and jeans.
Police urge anyone that sees the suspect to not approach him but contact 911 immediately. There is also a tip-line available by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or by texting a tip to PPD TIP (773847). Online tips can be sent anonymously via this website.
Anyone with information about the incident or the people involved is asked to contact the Northeast Detective Division at 215-686-3153(3154).
One Comment
This is very disrespectful for pee on sacred ground but what about someone pee on your property? Will the police going to look for the man or woman? I had happened to us because drunken woman came into driveway and pee on our front wheel and set off the alarm by pulling the door handle. The police at 8th District don’t take our complaint seriously enough to take action. Shame on them who pee on people’s property and Religious ground.