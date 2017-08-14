Officials: Homes Evacuated After Reports Of Strong Odor Leads To Marijuana Discovery

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)—Reports of a strong odor leads to the discovery of large amounts of marijuana inside a three-story home in Philadelphia, officials tell CBS3.
The discovery was made on Monday around 3 p.m. in the 4800 block of Cedar Avenue, in West Philly.
Fire officials say they found marijuana on all levels of the three-story home that appears to be under construction.
Authorities say there doesn’t appear to be any chemical present.
Five homes have been evacuated at this time and no injuries have been reported.
Authorities are continuing their investigation.