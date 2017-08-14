NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

5 Men Injured In Mantua Shooting

August 14, 2017 6:36 AM

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are looking for a motive and suspect in a shooting in Philadelphia’s Mantua section that left five men injured.

Police say 31 shots were fired along 39th and Melon Streets around 11 p.m. Sunday.

Police found three men at the scene and a short time later two other victims showed up at a nearby hospital.

At least one of those men is in critical condition.

Police tell Eyewitness News, they are questioning people seen driving away from the area.

