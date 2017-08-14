Study: Moderate Drinking May Offer Some Protective Health Benefits

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)—A new study reveals that moderate alcohol consumption may just be good for you.

The new study released in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology says light to moderate alcohol consumption may offer some protective health benefits.

“At light to moderate doses of alcohol there was a decrease in both all-cause mortality or death, and a decrease in cardiovascular mortality or death. And at high doses of alcohol, there was increase in mortality and an increase in cancer deaths,” said Dr. Tara Narula, cardiologist at Northwell Health.

Drinking Beer May Lead To Mental Clarity, Study Says

Moderate alcohol use in this study was –less than 14 drinks a week for men and seven for women.

It was associated with a 25 percent lower risk of overall death.

“One of the theories is that alcohol may raise the HDL or good cholesterol, it may help to improve the health of the blood vessels, decrease clotting or break up the blood clots, improve inflammation, lower it and have antioxidant benefits,” said Narula.

The researchers said the cardiovascular benefits of alcohol were most helpful for older adults, but younger drinkers also noted other benefits.

Coffee Recalled For Undeclared Viagra-Like Ingredient

Researchers looked at data on more than 330,000 people over more than 10 years for this study. It didn’t focus on the type of alcohol consumed, but many doctors think red wine is best.