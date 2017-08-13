NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

NJ Police Officer Saves Drowning Child In Florida

August 13, 2017 8:23 PM
Filed Under: New Jersey

NEW JERSEY (CBS) — A New Jersey police officer saved the life of a drowning two-year-old on Sunday afternoon while on vacation in Florida.

Morris Township Police Sargeant Sean O’Hare was on vacation in Clearwater Beach when he was “called into action” upon seeing the commotion surrounding the drowning toddler.

Sgt. O’Hare initiated CPR and was able to resuscitate the child, who was reportedly blue and not breathing after being removed from the water.

“On behalf of Pinellas County, Florida Emergency Services, and the Morris Township Police Department, we recognize the outstanding efforts of Sgt. Sean O’Hare. Thank you for being a true ‘hero,'” said Morris Township Police Captain, Mark DiCarlo.

