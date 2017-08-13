Herrera Error Aids Phillies Loss To Mets, 6-2

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Michael Conforto and Curtis Granderson hit two-run homers to lead the New York Mets over the Philadelphia Phillies 6-2 on Sunday.

The Mets continue to roll past their NL East rival, improving to 35-16 since the start of the 2015 season. Conforto and Granderson gave the Mets 96 homers over that span in the series to Philadelphia’s 38.

A baserunning blunder helped make the difference in this one.

Mets starter Chris Flexen (2-1) loaded the bases in the fifth inning with no outs and Nick Williams at the plate. Williams was retired on a shallow fly to center field and Conforto’s throw home scooted away from Travis d’Arnaud. Odubel Herrera put his head down and sprinted for third, unaware Freddy Galvis hadn’t moved off the base. D’Arnaud hustled to third to complete a short toss and an 8-2-5 double play.

Herrera, who has put up some of the top offensive numbers in the major leagues since June, has become one of the more polarizing athletes in recent Philly sports history. His bat-flipping and careless baserunning have earned him fan scorn, benchings, and a team fine.

The Mets won three of four against the Phillies and headed back to New York for what will be the biggest games they’ll play in what has turned into a lost season — four against the Yankees in the Subway Series, albeit one without that Piazza vs. Clemens buzz.

They perked up in Philly — and Herrera gave them some help.

Herrera’s mistake was compounded on a wild pitch that scored Galvis and cut New York’s lead to 4-2. But Yoenis Cespedes, who homered in each of the last two games, getting a day off, the rest of the Mets picked up the offensive slack. They scored two more in the seventh for a 6-2 lead and gave them at least six runs in three of the four games. The Mets have won 17 of 20 series against Philadelphia.

Flexen allowed two runs, struck out five and allowed six hits in the best outing of his four career starts.

Zach Eflin (1-4) allowed Conforto’s 26th homer and Granderson’s 17th, striking out five in 5 1/3 innings.

METS’ MOVES

The Mets promoted RHP Kevin McGowan from Triple-A Las Vegas. McGowan was 5-4 with four saves and a 4.06 ERA with Las Vegas. He replaced second baseman Neil Walker, who was traded to Milwaukee on Saturday night.

HIT STREAK

Herrera singled in the first inning to extend his hitting streak to 16 games. Herrera has the longest single-season hit streak for the Phillies since Raul Ibanez hit in 18 straight in 2010. He was booed the rest of his at-bats following his error on the basepaths and fans yelled at him that he should go back to the minors. Fans were worse on social media in the form of 140-character beratings.

WELCOME BACK

The Phillies honored more than 40 former players as part of the alumni weekend festivities. Del Unser celebrated more than 50 years in professional baseball with a ceremonial first-pitch strike to Bob Boone.

UP NEXT

Mets: RHP Rafael Montero (1-8, 6.06 ERA) starts Monday at Yankee Stadium.

Phillies: The Phillies start a seven-game West Coast trip Monday night in San Diego, sending RHP Jerad Eickhoff (3-7) to the mound against LHP Travis Wood (2-4, 6.71 ERA).