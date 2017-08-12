NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Unique Beer Event Serves Crafts At Historic West Philly Cemetery

August 12, 2017 11:32 PM By Andrew Kramer
Filed Under: Andrew Kramer, Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Cemeteries and beer are two things you normally don’t associate with each other. But that’s not the case in West Philadelphia this weekend.

Beer Mansion travels all around the world. It’s latest stop: at Woodlands Mansion and Cemetery.

“This is probably, I have to say, one of the coolest things we’ve done,” says Gabe Barry with Brooklyn Brewery. “I mean, we’re in a cemetery throwing a crazy party.”

Brooklyn Brewery organizes Beer Mansion, whose last two stops were in Paris and London. Barry says they are always looking for unique venues to host.

“We have the privilege of being the people that get to take the beer industry as we know it today and flip it upside down,” he said.

Before arriving at the Woodlands Mansion, attendees walk up the long path through cemetery.

“Before you even get here you know it’s going to be a fun event,” says Greg Kubicek. “It’s a unique event and a fun venue with good beer and good people. How often do you get to drink beer a cemetery?!”

He was there with Annie Martinez who loved the variety of drinks and activities.

“We were making color coasters inside and there’s a limbo thing and a good band, and that does separate it from some of the other events we’ve been to that just focus on drinking,” she says.

As for being in a cemetery for this event

“As the suns going down it’s getting a little creepy,” she adds.

Beer Mansion is broken up into different sections based on flavor. Some include include The Forest, The Darkness, and Tart of the Tropics.

More from Andrew Kramer
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Cape May Deck Eats Getaway
Eclipse 2017
#CBS3Summerfest

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch