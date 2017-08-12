South Jersey Congressman Takes Aim At Opioids

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — President Trump this week declared the opioid epidemic a national emergency, saying it’s a serious problem like we’ve never had before.

A congressman from South Jersey is planning to introduce a bill that would help fight addiction at the source.

More than 50,000 Americans died from overdoses last year. Many of the people addicted got started on prescribed medication.

Congressman Donald Norcross is pushing for doctors to learn more about addiction.

“We’ve heard reports that certain medical schools devote as little as four hours in four years to the disease of addiction,” Norcross said.

Norcross and a bipartisan group in Congress want doctors to get drug certification if they will be prescribing painkillers.

“What we want to do is to make sure that those who are coming out of medical school, the next generation, are trained how to address and recognize the disease,” said Norcross.

He says the bill will be introduced as soon as the fall legislative session begins.