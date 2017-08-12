Local Restaurant Holding Fundraiser For Service Dog Training

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Dining out for the dogs. It’s an effort later this month to raise funds for an local organization that trains service dogs for military veterans in need.

Dog trainer Jennifer Green is the co-founder of Philadelphia based Alpha Bravo Canine, an organization that provides trained service dogs to veterans who suffer from debilitating medical and physiological problems as a result of active combat.

She says the dogs are taught to recognize warning signs.

“And then disrupt it before it gets to a point where it goes into a panic attack. They also can be trained to wake up someone who is having a panic attack. They can also be trained to wake up somebody who is having a nightmare and kind of re-direct them as well,” Green explained.

Green says the cost to fully train a dog is $30,000 to $50,000.

On Monday August 21st The White Dog Cafe will give a portion of proceeds of restaurant dinner sales from its University City, Wayne, and Haverford locations to the organization.