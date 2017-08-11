Why Your Bones Are Getting Weaker As Your Get Older

August 11, 2017 8:00 AM By Dr. Brian McDonough
By Dr. Brian McDonough, Medical Editor

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — You may not realize this but your bones are constantly under construction. Your body is continually breaking down old bone and reabsorbing it, while new bone is growing.

As you age, the breakdown process starts to outpace the growth. Less calcium is left inside your bones, making them less dense.

There are several health issues to know about—major medicalterms: osteopenia occurs when your bone density decreases to the point where it’s below normal, but not yet low enough to be considered osteoporosis.

Women are more likely to reach this point than men.

That’s partly because women have less bone mass to begin with. Having osteopenia increases your risk of developing full osteoporosis in the future.

Osteoporosis occurs when your bone density decreases so much that your bones become weak and fragile.

