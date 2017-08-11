Hearing In Penn State Pledge’s Death Begins 5th Day

August 11, 2017 9:56 AM

BELLEFONTE, Pa. (AP) — A fifth day of testimony has begun in a criminal case related to the death of a Penn State pledge after heavy drinking that accompanied a fraternity bid acceptance event.

The preliminary hearing involves the since-closed Beta Theta Pi fraternity and 16 of its members. It resumes Friday with cross-examination of the lead detective.

Detective: Penn State Fraternity Basement Video Purposely Erased 

The judge will decide if prosecutors have enough evidence for the case to go to trial.

The charges relate to the February death of 19-year-old pledge Tim Piazza of Lebanon, New Jersey.

Authorities say he consumed a dangerous amount of alcohol and fell several times. He suffered severe head and abdominal injuries.

Detective Describes Probe Into Penn State Pledge’s Death 

Some defendants are accused of involuntary manslaughter and aggravated assault, while others are accused of hazing violations and evidence tampering.

