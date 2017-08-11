News, Politics and Entertainment with The Chris Stigall Show | August 11

Chris discussed Donald Trump’s warning to North Korea and the Eagles preseason debut. He talked with economist Chris Butler on Finance Friday about how our economic relationship with China impacts the nuclear tensions with North Korea, former CNN contributor Jeffrey Lord, who was fired yesterday over a Twitter post, comedian Jon Lovitz, who will be at Helium Comedy Club this weekend and Delaware Senator Chris Coons about former FBI Director Robert Mueller’s investigation of the Trump presidential campaign.
6:19 Donald Trump ramps up warnings to North Korea.
6:27 CNN fired Jeffrey Lord over a Nazi tweet.
6:35 What’s Trending: Bill O’Reilly launched his online news program last night, Taylor Swift testified in court about being groped by a DJ in Denver, Order pizza after a one night stand
6:50 The Eagles lost in their pre-season debut to the Packers in Green Bay, 24-9.
7:00 Chris speaks with economist Chris Butler on Finance Friday about how our economic relationship with China impacts the nuclear tensions with North Korea.
7:18 Chris talks with former CNN contributor Jeffrey Lord, who was fired yesterday over a Twitter post.
7:42 Chris talked with comedian Jon Lovitz, who will be performing at Helium Comedy Club this weekend. You can here the entire interview here.
8:00 Chris talks with Delaware Senator Chris Coons about former FBI Director Robert Mueller’s investigation of the Trump presidential campaign.
8:35 What’s Trending: The Phillies are honoring Darren Daulton this weekend, Lenny Dykstra discusses sexually harassing contributors at Fox News, Metallica will be on Carpool Karaoke, NBC may reboot The Munsters