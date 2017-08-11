More Charges Filed Against Merchant Accused In Main Line Burglary Ring

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA (CBS) — More charges have been filed against a Jeweler’s Row merchant accused of being a fence for a Main Line burglary ring, as authorities say they’ve returned more than a quarter-million dollars worth of jewelry to the rightful owners.
The additional charges against 48-year-old Wasim Shazad include eight felony counts of receiving stolen property. Shazad is also charged with failure to comply with the precious metals recording act.
Shazad was first arrested in January, accused of fencing valuables from a burglary ring that targeted Main Line homes.
Shazad, from East Norriton, is free on bail and maintains his innocence.
Law enforcement set up a website back in March with images of what authorities say is stolen jewelry and other valuables. About 1300 items have been identified by 88 different theft or burglary victims and returned to their rightful owners.
“And this was not just around this region, several states were involved with this,” said Lower Merion Superintendent Mike McGrath. “We found some victims from crimes several years back, so we’ve been able to reunite them with their stolen items as well.”
The website of cataloged jewelry is available through a link on the Montgomery County District Attorney’s website.