Gloria Campisi, Long-Time Daily News Reporter, Dead At 75

August 11, 2017 2:46 PM By Pat Loeb
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A long-time fixture in local journalism has passed away: Gloria Campisi had thousands of bylines over more than 40 years with the Philadelphia Daily News.

Campisi was a pioneer, one of the first women in the tabloid newsroom. Former city editor Gar Joseph says it was the sixties, a different time in newspapers.

“They had some people who wrote, and some people who didn’t know how to write,” he said.

Campisi could write, he says, so she she became the writer on a lot of breaking news stories, with dispatches sent in by reporters in the field, augmented by her exhaustive data base.

“She didn’t go many places, but she had so many phone numbers. She was able to reach out no matter what,” said Joseph.

One reporter she sometimes wrote for was Jack McGuire on the cops beat. They became a team outside the office when his wife died, leaving him with nine children she helped him raise.

He died in 2002. She retired in 2011. Gloria Campisi was 75.

