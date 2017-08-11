Eagles Trade Jordan Matthews To Bills CB Ronald Darby

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Eagles have traded wide receiver Jordan Matthews to the Buffalo Bills and a 2018 third-round pick for cornerback Ronald Darby.
Matthews was entering the final-year of his rookie deal and was involved in multiple trade rumors. The Eagles needed to upgrade at the cornerback position, clearly their weakest position.
Darby, 23, was a second-round pick of the Bills in 2015. He has two interceptions and and 33 pass deflections in two seasons.
In a subsequent move, the Bills have traded WR Sammy Watkins to the Rams for CB E.J. Gaines.