Amed Rosario’s First Homer Leads Mets Over Phillies 7-6

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Amed Rosario’s first career homer broke a tie leading off the ninth inning, Yoenis Cespedes and Michael Conforto also went deep and the New York Mets beat the Philadelphia Phillies 7-6 on Friday night.
After Cesar Hernandez hit a tying, solo homer in the eighth off Jerry Blevins, Rosario connected off Phillies closer Hector Neris (4-5) to cap a three-hit night. The rookie shortstop entered the game batting .161 (5 for 31).
Phillies Honor Darren Daulton, No Pete Rose Ceremony
Hansel Robles (7-3) got the final two outs in the eighth and AJ Ramos finished for his 22nd save in 24 chances.
Mets starter Seth Lugo gave up five runs and eight hits, striking out a career-best eight in 5 1/3 innings.
Phillies starter Nick Pivetta (4-8) allowed six runs — five earned — and seven hits in 4 2/3 innings.
(Copyright 2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)