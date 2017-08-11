NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Amed Rosario’s First Homer Leads Mets Over Phillies 7-6

August 11, 2017 10:56 PM
Filed Under: mets, Phillies

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Amed Rosario’s first career homer broke a tie leading off the ninth inning, Yoenis Cespedes and Michael Conforto also went deep and the New York Mets beat the Philadelphia Phillies 7-6 on Friday night.

After Cesar Hernandez hit a tying, solo homer in the eighth off Jerry Blevins, Rosario connected off Phillies closer Hector Neris (4-5) to cap a three-hit night. The rookie shortstop entered the game batting .161 (5 for 31).

Phillies Honor Darren Daulton, No Pete Rose Ceremony

Hansel Robles (7-3) got the final two outs in the eighth and AJ Ramos finished for his 22nd save in 24 chances.

Mets starter Seth Lugo gave up five runs and eight hits, striking out a career-best eight in 5 1/3 innings.

Phillies starter Nick Pivetta (4-8) allowed six runs — five earned — and seven hits in 4 2/3 innings.

(Copyright 2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Cape May Deck Eats Getaway
Eclipse 2017
#CBS3Summerfest

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch