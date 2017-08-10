NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Zeoli Show Log 08.10.17

August 10, 2017 5:46 PM By Rich Zeoli
Filed Under: Donald Trump, Hugh Hewitt, Judge Napolitano, North Korea, Paul Manafort, Robert Mueller, Sen. Lindsey Graham, Sen. Mitch McConnell

3pm- In response to Sen. Mitch McConnell’s criticisms, President Trump took to Twitter demanding that the Senate Majority Leader “get back to work.”

3:25pm- While speaking to the press, Donald Trump stated that his vow to use “fire and fury” in response to North Korean aggression may not have been a tough enough stance.

3:40pm- President Trump announced that opioid abuse is a national emergency.

3:50pm- While being interviewed by Hugh Hewitt, Sen. Lindsey Graham said that if the U.S. is forced to fire upon North Korea “we must be willing to finish the job” in order to protect allies Japan and South Korea.

4pm- On Fox News, Judge Napolitano  suggested that the FBI’s investigation into Paul Manafort is much more aggressive than than their investigation into Hillary Clinton had been. 

4:25pm- The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has released a safety guidance alert for fidget spinners. 

5pm- Following a National Security Meeting, Donald Trump held a press conference and addressed questions on a wide range of topics— including North Korea, Special Counsel Robert Mueller, and Sen. Mitch McConnell. 

 

