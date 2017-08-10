The Dom Giordano Show: Andy McCarthy, Val DiGiorgio & Col. Allen West | August 10

NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

August 10, 2017 12:00 PM By Dom Giordano

9:00-How to fight against the North Koreans.

9:20-General Mattis would defy an order from President Trump? 

9:35-National Review’s Andy McCarthy joined discussing the FBI raid on Paul Manafort and the ongoing Russian investigation.

9:50-Former Speaker Newt Gingrich comes to the defense of Senator Mitch McConnell. 

10:00-PA GOP Chairman, Val DiGiorgio, joined discussing the dispute in West Goshen believed to be over President Trump support.

10:10-AirBnb canceling accounts to known connections of white nationalists.

10:20-Skip Bayless encourages the black athletes in the NFL to boycott the first game in support of Colin Kaepernick.

11:00-Colonel Allen West joined discussing the threat of North Korea.

11:20-The “mindset” for the 2020 college class.

11:50-Little League World Series will give out special “solar eclipse” style glasses.

