Police: Teens Rob And Sexually Assault Woman In Hotel Room

CLIFTON, N.J. (AP) — Police say they have arrested three teenagers suspected of forcing their way into a woman’s hotel room in New Jersey and sexually assaulting her.
Detective Lt. Robert Bracken says the attack happened around 8:30 p.m. July 1 at the Howard Johnson Inn in Clifton after the victim heard a knock at her hotel room door.
The 50-year-old woman told officers three teens pushed her back into the room, restrained her and sexually assaulted her. Bracken says they took cash and other valuables from the room before fleeing.
Authorities say they have arrested two 16-year-olds and a 15-year-old in connection with the assault. Their names have not been released because of their ages.
The teens are facing multiple charges, including sexual assault and robbery.
(Copyright 2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)