Woman’s Purse Explodes During City Council Meeting

BOULDER CITY, Nev. (CBS) –– Sparks flew at a city council meeting in Nevada when a woman’s purse exploded.
The explosion stole the show at the Boulder City Council meeting Tuesday night.
Luckily, the city’s top firefighter was at the meeting and he helped extinguish the flames.
Officials say the woman’s cell phone wasn’t the culprit — it was another battery in her purse that malfunctioned.
The woman was treated for minor burns to her legs.