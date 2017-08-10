Police On The Hunt For Home Invasion Suspect In Overbrook

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are looking for a home invasion suspect in Overbrook Thursday morning.
Investigators are searching the area around Cardinal and Overbrook Avenues – which isn’t far from Saint Joseph’s University.
Police say the suspect, who claimed he had a gun, committed a home invasion on the 200 block of West Mt. Airy Avenue at around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday. Police say he took the victim’s car, a Kia Sorrento.
At around 3 a.m. Thursday police spotted the Sorrento at an ATM at 76th Street and City Avenue.
When the cops tried to stop him, police say he drove off to Cardinal and Overbrook and then ran off.
Police believe the suspect is 23 years old, 5-feet-4-inches tall, with a thin or medium build. He was last seen wearing dark-colored clothes and a baseball hat.