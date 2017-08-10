Norristown Man On Trial For Drug Trafficking Charges

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA (CBS) — A Montgomery County jury is deliberating the fate of a Norristown man accused of drug trafficking.
Prosecutors say he did it out of greed, the defense claims his family was being threatened by a powerful drug cartel.
David Pacheco, 45, is on trial for trafficking an estimated $9 million of heroin between Atlanta to New York, with drugs hidden inside an elaborate, working car battery.
His attorney, John McMahon, doesn’t dispute Pacheco committed the crimes but, he says, Pacheco was under duress as the powerful, Mexican Jalisco Drug Cartel was threatening family members – including two brothers who were deported to Mexico after getting caught smuggling drugs for the cartel.
McMahon says Pacheco refused the cartel multiple times, but finally said yes after they showed him a photo of his mother and father, a move McMahon says was the cartel threatening the parents.
Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele says it’s an insult to call this duress. He calls Pacheco a liar and points to wire-tapped, recorded phone conversations where he says Pacheco is negotiating terms of the shipments.