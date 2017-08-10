Singer Dionne Warwick Honored With Marian Anderson Award

August 10, 2017 2:20 PM By John McDevitt

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A prestigious award is given out every year (since 1998) in Philadelphia to artists or individuals whose body of work has improved the world, beyond the power of entertainment. This year’s Marian Anderson Award recipient was announced Thursday afternoon.

Internationally known pop icon Dionne Warwick is this years Marian Anderson Award recipient. City representative Shiela Hess at the announcement says Ms.Warwick is going to be honored for her entertainment accomplishments and for her support for many philanthropic campaigns.

“She is easily one of the most recognizable voices in America and faces, but its also the work that she has done to address HIV and AIDS in the U.S. and really funding that research for a cure that really makes her stand out,” said Hess.

Past honorees include Patti LaBelle, James Earl Jones, Jon Bon Jovi and Oprah Winfrey.

Tickets are available for the Marian Anderson award gala dinner on Nov. 14. For more information, click here.

