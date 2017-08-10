‘Lazy Days’ Has Its Benefits, Experts Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)–Whether you’re always on task or willing to waste a day with the best of them, today’s your excuse to lay back, put your feet up and do nothing at all.
Have you heard of National Lazy Day? August 10: a day for downtime, a celebration of the slothful.
So, how would you spend it?
“I dunno twiddle thumbs,” Tommy Joshua laughs.
“You don’t work, you don’t do laundry,” says Betsey Hitson.
Carmela fuller says, “Eat a lot of snacks. I love snacks. “
As silly as it sounds, experts say a “day away” has its benefits.
“I think down time is really important,” said Thea Gallagher , a clinical psychologist at the University of Pennsylvania. She says people typically put their physical health ahead of their emotional well-being, which she believes is just as important. “I think people need time to recalibrate, to refresh. I think its imp for our mental health to take time to slow down,” said Gallagher.