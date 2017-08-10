Allen West: North Korea Can Not Have Nuclear Weapons

August 10, 2017 3:43 PM By Dom Giordano
Philadelphia (CBS) – Former Col. Allen West discussed the escalating nuclear crisis with North Korea, telling Dom Giordano on Talk Radio 1210 WPHT that the rogue nation cannot be allowed to possess with such a destructive technology.

“I just believe there are certain people that we should not tolerate with having these type of weapons. The mutually assured destruction theory that we had with the Soviet Union goes out the [window] with people such as the Iranians, the mad Mullahs there, and North Korea.”

He doesn’t believe Kim Jong-un is trustworthy or mentally stable enough to enter any diplomatic negotiations.

“You’re talking about a guy that shoots his relatives with anti-aircraft ammunition. This is not a sane person. This is a sociopath. If there are people out there that believe you can trust a sociopath, you’re way out of the ball park here.”

West also thinks the Chinese government will attempt to exploit North Korea’s aggression to further their national interest.

“I think that China is behind everything with North Korea. They keep us tied up with North Korea so they can continue to advance what they’re doing.”

