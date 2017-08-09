Wednesday’s Child: Je’Liyah

NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

August 9, 2017 6:00 AM By Timothy McLaughlin
Filed Under: Wednesday's Child

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Je’Liyah wants to be a beautician when she grows up. At 14 years old, she has a good work ethic, and she understands that beauty is more than what’s on the outside.

“Well, you’re beautiful anyway,” she says.

On a recent visit to a cosmetology school, she picked up some valuable advice.

She says she learned to always, “be a respectful person. And be helpful, make the person feel well about herself.”

Her social worker, Melaney Hill, says the right family can help Je’Liyah blossom:

“I do think she has a bright future, she just needs support,” Hill says. “She needs a family that’s structured. And I think she’ll really do well.”

Gloria Hochman, from the National Adoption Center, based in Philadelphia, says now is a crucial time for Je’Liyah to find a family

“She has a lot of promise and can do many things, but she does need the structure of a family. And the guidance of two parents,” said Hochman.

And Je’Liyah says would especially like to have siblings her own age, “so I can have a bond with them.”

