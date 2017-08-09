PD: Vehicles In Police And Fire Shared Garage Found Covered In Flammable Liquid

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are very concerned after vehicles in a garage under a shared police and fire station in West Philly were found covered with a flammable liquid early Wednesday morning.

It was an alarming discovery at 65th and Woodland which is home to police, fire and the city survey division.

“They doused what we believe to be gasoline on some of the vehicles, at least three or four vehicles there. Left a couple of gas cans there. Left a gas soaked T-shirt in there. It’s really concerning to us,” said Captain Sekou Kinebrew.

Captain Sekou Kinebrew says they know very little at this point about who did it and why. The garage has no cameras, but investigators are combing through surveillance video from the surrounding area.

“To see if we can catch someone on the approach or on the exit. We would certainly ask for the communities help in that. If anyone saw anything suspicious at that time of day, 4:30 in the morning, let us know. Call Southwest or call 9-1-1,” said Kinebrew.

He says if the gasoline was ignited, it could have gotten very ugly very quickly in the underground garage.