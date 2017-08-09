Phillies Wrap Up Road Trip Against Atlanta

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Phillies will wrap up their eight-game road trip tonight in Atlanta against the Braves, looking for a third straight win.

After losing the first five games on the trip, the Phillies have salvaged their last two match-ups. Last night they opened this two-game series with the Braves with a 5-2 victory. Zach Eflin threw seven strong innings in his first big league start since May 28th, improving to 1-3 on the season.

Jerad Eickhoff will be on the mound tonight for the Phillies. The right-hander is 2-7 with a 4.56 ERA. He got a no decision in his last start, allowing three runs in six innings against the Angels. Eickhoff has pitched some of the best baseball of his career against the Braves. In nine career starts against Atlanta, he is just 2-2 but he has an ERA of 1.98. In 50 innings against the Braves, he has allowed just 36 hits.

His mound opponent tonight will be rookie left-hander Sean Newcomb. He is 1-6 with a 4.61 ERA. He faced the Phillies at Citizens Bank Park back on July 29th. He got a no decision, despite allowing just a run on two hits in five innings of work. The Braves are 2-8 in his ten starts this season.

Last night’s win continued a run of success against the Braves for the Phillies. They have won 10 of their 12 match-ups this season with Atlanta.

KYW’s Matt Leon spoke with CSNPhilly.com’s Corey Seidman about the Phils, touching on several topics including Zach Eflin, Jerad Eickhoff and Odubel Herrera.