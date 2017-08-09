NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Lifeguard, Fired At Age 52, Wins Age Discrimination Lawsuit

August 9, 2017 5:16 PM
Filed Under: Jersey Shore, Lifeguards, Ocean City

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — A lifeguard who was fired at age 52 and sued a New Jersey Shore town for age discrimination has been awarded nearly $130,000.

Paul McCracken was fired in 2011. He claimed Ocean City had increased running and swimming test requirements as part of a scheme to force older lifeguards to retire or face reduced hours, which would cut their salaries and ultimately affect their pensions.

READ: Report: Belmar Officials Seek To Ban Large Beach Tents

A Cape May County jury recently ruled for McCracken, awarding the Linwood resident $127,998.

An Ocean City spokesman said Wednesday the city believes McCracken’s claim was frivolous and is evaluating its legal options.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

EclipseFest: Latest On Solar Eclipse
Getaway Guide To Wooden Ships And Iron Men
#CBS3Summerfest

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch