Lifeguard, Fired At Age 52, Wins Age Discrimination Lawsuit

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — A lifeguard who was fired at age 52 and sued a New Jersey Shore town for age discrimination has been awarded nearly $130,000.
Paul McCracken was fired in 2011. He claimed Ocean City had increased running and swimming test requirements as part of a scheme to force older lifeguards to retire or face reduced hours, which would cut their salaries and ultimately affect their pensions.
READ: Report: Belmar Officials Seek To Ban Large Beach Tents
A Cape May County jury recently ruled for McCracken, awarding the Linwood resident $127,998.
An Ocean City spokesman said Wednesday the city believes McCracken’s claim was frivolous and is evaluating its legal options.
(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
One Comment