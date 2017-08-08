PD: Man Robs Wawa At Gunpoint, Steals Cash And Chicken Wrap

BURLINGTON COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — Police are on the hunt for a man they say robbed a Wawa at gunpoint for cash and a quick bite to eat in Burlington County.
A chicken Caesar wrap and $160 is what New Jersey State Police say the gunman nabbed in the robbery.
Arson Investigation Underway After Body Found In Kensington House Fire
This happened at the Wawa on Route 206 in Springfield Township, Burlington County, around 1 a.m. Sunday.
At that time, police say the suspect grabbed the wrap then went up to the cashier. Investigators say he then waved a gun and demanded cash from the employee. With money and meal in hand, police say he got away.
If you have any information you’re asked to call state police at the Bordentown station.