The Dom Giordano Show: Tracey Wilson-Rossman | August 8

9:00-Black Lives Matter interrupts City Council President Darrell Clarke.
9:20-Philadelphia planning to be litter free by 2035.
9:35-Internal memo in Google stirs controversy on diversity.
9:50-Senator Blumenthal responds to President Trump’s tweets directed at him.
10:00-Governor John Kasich leading President Trump in New Hampshire in likely GOP primary voters.
10:10-President Trump expected to discuss today the opioid crisis.
10:35-Who is the most vulnerable Congressman in Pennsylvania?
11:00-Proposal to ban employers from requiring to put microchips in employees.
11:35-CEO & Founder of “Tech Girlz”, Tracey Welson-Rossman, joined discussing the controversial memo circulating in Google about diversity.