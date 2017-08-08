WATCH LIVE: Plymouth Meeting Police Hold Press Conference Following Barricade Situation

The Dom Giordano Show: Tracey Wilson-Rossman | August 8

August 8, 2017 12:04 PM By Dom Giordano

9:00-Black Lives Matter interrupts City Council President Darrell Clarke.

9:20-Philadelphia planning to be litter free by 2035. 

9:35-Internal memo in Google stirs controversy on diversity.

9:50-Senator Blumenthal responds to President Trump’s tweets directed at him.

10:00-Governor John Kasich leading President Trump in New Hampshire in likely GOP primary voters.

10:10-President Trump expected to discuss today the opioid crisis. 

10:35-Who is the most vulnerable Congressman in Pennsylvania? 

11:00-Proposal to ban employers from requiring to put microchips in employees.

11:35-CEO & Founder of “Tech Girlz”, Tracey Welson-Rossman, joined discussing the controversial memo circulating in Google about diversity.

More from Dom Giordano
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Gettysburg City Getaway
Getaway Guide To Wooden Ships And Iron Men
#CBS3Summerfest

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch