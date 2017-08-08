Studies Show Red Wine Has Powerful Antioxidant With Strong Cellular Benefits

KYW’s Medical Reports Sponsored By Independence Blue Cross
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Resveratrol is a powerful antioxidant found in red wine. It has been credited with the low rates of heart disease among the French.
Lab studies support that Resveratrol has been shown to inhibit cellular processes that set the stage for atherosclerosis, the buildup of fatty deposits on artery walls.
It also prevents blood platelets from clumping, which may help prevent clot formation in arteries. But there is other positive news.
According to the Linus Pauling Institute at Oregon State University, laboratory and animal studies show that Resveratrol slows the growth of some types of cancer cells in animals.
Perhaps the most promising news is that Resveratrol may help ward off Alzheimer’s disease by protecting brain cells and tissues from degeneration.
The studies are ongoing but there is no doubt there continues to be excitement.