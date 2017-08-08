News, Politics and Entertainment with The Chris Stigall Show | August 8

Chris talks about Rep. Maxine Waters comments on White House leaks, Black Lives Matters protesters interrupting Philadelphia City Council President Darrell Clarke’s anti-litter press conference initiative, and professional cuddling on the rise due to the election of President Trump. Chris speaks with Matthew Hennessey, associate op-ed editor at the Wall Street Journal, about his article in the New York Post titled, “Generation X needs to save America from millennials.”
6:03 Rep. Maxine Waters made an appearance on the Breakfast Club Morning Show yesterday and talked about the ongoing White House leaks coupled with President Trump’s job performance thus far.
6:07 Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel sues President Trump’s Justice Department over police department funding for “sanctuary cities”.
6:18 Mayor Jim Kenney and Philadelphia City Council President Darrell Clarke were interrupted by Black Lives Matter protesters during their anti-litter initiative press conference yesterday at City Hall.
6:35 What’s Trending: Bachelorette finale, Roger Waters in Philadelphia, Usher’s legal issues, Journey may break up because of President Trump.
7:00 Yesterday marked President Trump’s 200th day in office.
7:03 Gov. Chris Christie signed a bill to officially make New Jersey’s slogan the “Garden State”.
7:05 Google has fired an employee who wrote an internal memo blasting their own diversity policies.
7:08 Rolling Stone reports that professional cuddling is booming due to the election of President Trump.
7:22 President Trump tweets this morning about the world’s reaction to “the dangers posed by North Korea”.
7:48 OJ Simpson’s White Ford Bronco is up for auction and is willing to sell it for the right price.
8:00 Chris talks with Matthew Hennessey, associate op-ed editor at the Wall Street Journal, about his article in the New York Post titled, “Generation X needs to save America from millennials”.
8:35 What’s Trending: Unpopular opinion trend on Twitter, What music Americans love the most, Bachelorette finale, Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick find out their distance relatives, Oasis’s Liam Gallagher insults James Corden.