Migraines: Expert Says You Can Have One In Different Parts Of Your Body

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — When you hear someone has a migraine, most of us assume it’s a bad headache, but that’s not always the case.
Migraines can be diagnosed in the eye, stomach or even the cause of vertigo according to Dr. Ausim Azizi, professor of neurology at Temple University School of Medicine.
“It’s called a migraine syndrome which is number of signs and symptoms,” he said. “We define migraine as a cluster of episodic, recurrent cluster of signs and symptoms that happen in different parts of the body.”
He says migraines can be triggered by foods or odor.
A headache is the most common form of migraine, unfortunately it can’t be cured, only managed and one type of migraine may become an issue in another part of the body in the future.