Little League World Series To Distribute 30,000 Glasses For Solar Eclipse

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Little League World Series is giving everyone protective glasses for games being played Aug. 21.
A solar eclipse is expected to happen on Aug. 21 and approximately 30,000 AAO-certified solar eclipse safe-viewing glasses designed by Visionworks will be distributed to everyone in attendance, Little League spokesman Kevin Fountain told PennLive.com.
Looking at the sun during the eclipse has potential to cause serious eye damage and while players, umpires, and coaches will not be allowed to the wear the glasses on the field, they will receive them.
Also, an educational effort will begin several days before Aug. 21 to inform everyone planning to attend the Williamsport, Pennsylvania, stadiums for the games.
The eclipse is expected to begin in central Pennsylvania at about 1:14 p.m. and hit its apex at about 2:38 p.m., PennLive.com reports.