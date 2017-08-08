Feds Reveal Fees Charged By Teen Accused of Threatening Schools, Jewish Centers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It was a buy-a-bomb-threat service, the feds say, that a teenager was running as he targeted scores of schools and Jewish community centers here and across the country earlier this year.
For $30, the federal affidavit says, 18-year-old Michael Kadar offered to email a bomb threat to a school. An entire school district? $60. “Framing someone for it” would cost an additional $15.
Kadar offered refunds if his intimidating messages were unsuccessful, the court records say. And the business even had a rave review: “Amazing on time and on target. We got evacuated and got the day cut short” — that online post, made hours after a high school in northern California was closed as police investigated a threat.
The service was advertised on the dark web marketplace AlphaBay that’s since been shut down by law enforcement in the US and other countries.
Kadar was arrested in Israel and is charged in federal court in Florida with making threats and with attempting to blackmail Delaware state senator Ernesto Lopez.
The teen’s lawyer and mother have said he suffers from a brain tumor.
The unsealed affidavit was originally uncovered by George Washington University counterterrorism expert Seamus Hughes (@SeamusHughes).