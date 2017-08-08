Netflix Snags New David Letterman Series

PHILADELPHIA (CBS/CNN)–David Letterman is going from late night to any time.
Netflix has snagged a new series with the longtime “Late Show” host, which marks his return to television.
“I feel excited and lucky to be working on this project for Netflix. Here’s what I have learned, if you retire to spend more time with your family, check with your family first. Thanks for watching, drive safely,” Letterman said, according to a news release.
The untitled one-hour series will feature in-depth interviews and in-the-field segments, Netflix said.
“Just meeting David Letterman was a thrill; imagine how exciting it is for me to announce that we will be working together,” said Ted Sarandos, Chief Content Officer, Netflix. “David Letterman is a true television icon, and I can’t wait to see him out in the wild, out from behind the desk and interviewing the people he finds most interesting. We’ll have to see if he keeps the beard.”
It’s set to premiere in 2018.
The-CNN-Wire ™ & © 2017 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.