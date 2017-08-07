The Dom Giordano Show: Ryan Costello & Dan Cirucci | August 7

9:00-Alan Dershowitz attacks Maxine Waters.
9:10-Indictments are inevitable for the Trump administration in the Mueller investigation.
9:35-Congressman Ryan Costello joined on how he’s working on health care with the “Problem Solvers Caucus. ”
10:00-Dan Cirucci joined discussing his list of influential conservatives in the Philadelphia area.
10:15-Three teens in Philadelphia arrested after throwing bottles at police.
10:20-Fox News’ Eric Bolling accused of sending lewd texts to women.
10:25-Anthony Scaramucci sitcom in the works.
10:35-Darren Daulton passes away after 4 year fight with brain cancer.
11:00-What was the biggest reason Eagle fans tuned out the NFL last season?
11:20-Father spends his own money to have son’s yearbook reprinted with his Pro-Trump attire showing.