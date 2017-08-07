Heavy Rains Lead To Potential Flash Flooding This Afternoon

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Low pressure is forecasted to sweep across the region today spawning rain and thunderstorms all day long.

Some of the showers and thunderstorms could produce heavy rains. The heaviest rain is likely to fall in the South New Jersey and Delaware areas. In some of those places we could see 2 inches of rain or even more. There is the potential for as much as 4 inches to fall in very localized areas if a thunderstorm sits over top of the same place for a long time.

Due to the potential for high rain amounts and the fact that we have seen a lot of rain in the past weeks across southern sections of the area, the National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for much of the area from Noon today until Midnight tonight.

The morning commute was slowed by the rain and it should cause problems on the roads this afternoon as well as for the ride home later into the late afternoon and evening.

Finally while severe weather is not likely with this storm system, there is a small chance for some strong winds to occur, especially in extreme southern New Jersey as well as parts of Delaware.