DA: Urine-Filled Condom Pops, Betrays Man’s Attempt To Cheat Drug Test

August 7, 2017 1:49 PM
Filed Under: Daryl Anthony Koger

STROUDSBURG, Pa. (AP) — A prosecutor says a popping sound thwarted a Pennsylvania man’s attempt to cheat on a court-ordered drug test.

daryl anthony koger DA: Urine Filled Condom Pops, Betrays Mans Attempt To Cheat Drug Test

Credit: (Monroe County District Attorney’s Office)

The Monroe County district attorney says the popping sound was caused when 21-year-old Daryl Anthony Koger used safety scissors to cut open a condom he had filled with clean urine. Authorities say Koger sneaked the urine-filled condom into the probation office on July 31 so he could submit the clean sample in order to pass a court-ordered drug test.

Officials say they found the broken condom and scissors when they searched Koger after hearing the strange popping sound while he was supposed to be urinating in a sample cup.

Online court records don’t list an attorney for Koger who is charged with furnishing drug-free urine and possessing an instrument of crime — the scissors.

(Copyright 2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

