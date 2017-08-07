DA: Urine-Filled Condom Pops, Betrays Man’s Attempt To Cheat Drug Test

STROUDSBURG, Pa. (AP) — A prosecutor says a popping sound thwarted a Pennsylvania man’s attempt to cheat on a court-ordered drug test.
The Monroe County district attorney says the popping sound was caused when 21-year-old Daryl Anthony Koger used safety scissors to cut open a condom he had filled with clean urine. Authorities say Koger sneaked the urine-filled condom into the probation office on July 31 so he could submit the clean sample in order to pass a court-ordered drug test.
Officials say they found the broken condom and scissors when they searched Koger after hearing the strange popping sound while he was supposed to be urinating in a sample cup.
Online court records don’t list an attorney for Koger who is charged with furnishing drug-free urine and possessing an instrument of crime — the scissors.
