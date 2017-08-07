Pa. Officials Celebrate New Dog Tethering Restrictions

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –– A new law which puts limits on how long dogs can be chained outside in extreme weather was celebrated Monday at the Pennsylvania SPCA on Eerie Avenue.

It’s called Act 10, and it was introduced by Representative Todd Stephens of Montgomery County, and passed into law in June.

“Continuous tethering can cause psychological damages where a normally docile dog could become anxious and aggressive to dogs where there are physical damages,” said Kristen Tullo, Pennsylvania director of the Humane Society of the US.

Doctor Tina Dougherty is with the Pennsylvania Veterinary Medical Association.

“Collars become irritated possibly even causing so much inflammation and damage to the skin of the neck that it grows into the animals skin,” said Dougherty.

The law calls for a chain or tether to be at least ten feet long, and the animal must have access to shade and shelter. Advocates say the goal now is to educate dog owners about the law.